Inaugural Katy Exchange

Get ready for The Katy Exchange, a brand-new series of events celebrating local artisans, vendors, and makers!

Six events, spanning from March to December, will take place in our beautiful Historic Downtown Square. And the best part? It’s FREE to the public! Come shop, explore, and discover amazing craftsmanship from talented local creators!

The first event kicks off on March 15th from 10 AM - 6 PM—don’t miss it!

Each event will feature a spotlight on a local nonprofit, with all proceeds benefiting these wonderful causes. The very first Katy Exchange will support the Katy VFW Post 9182 and Camp Hope’s PTSD Foundation of America, and we’ll be honoring our military heroes with representatives from each branch of the military in attendance.