Let’s raise the WOOF at Howl-O-Ween! 🐾🎃
Join us at the Katy Off-Leash Dog Park on Saturday, October 31 from 9:00–11:00 AM for a spook-tacular morning full of furry fun, festive costumes, and tail-wagging excitement!
🐶 Costume contests
🎟 Raffle prizes & giveaways
🛍 Local vendors
🍬 Tricks, treats & pup-friendly fun
Entry into the costume contest is a donation of pet food, supplies, or cash to support local shelters—because every pup deserves a happy ending. 💛
Don’t miss out—grab your pup, bring your howl, and let’s raise the WOOF! 🐕🎉
Info
Katy Dog Park 5414 Franz Rd., Katy, Texas 77493