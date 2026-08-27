Let’s raise the WOOF at Howl-O-Ween! 🐾🎃

Join us at the Katy Off-Leash Dog Park on Saturday, October 31 from 9:00–11:00 AM for a spook-tacular morning full of furry fun, festive costumes, and tail-wagging excitement!

🐶 Costume contests

🎟 Raffle prizes & giveaways

🛍 Local vendors

🍬 Tricks, treats & pup-friendly fun

Entry into the costume contest is a donation of pet food, supplies, or cash to support local shelters—because every pup deserves a happy ending. 💛

Don’t miss out—grab your pup, bring your howl, and let’s raise the WOOF! 🐕🎉

Howl-O-Ween Vendor Registration