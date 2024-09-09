Howl-o-ween

Join Katy parks for this furry, family-friendly annual event at Katy Dog Park!

Entry fee required to participate in the costume contest and raffles in the form of a small monetary or pet food donation for our local shelters.

There will be a dog costume contest with awards and prizes in the following categories:

1. Best Group Costume - for family and friends to all get involved with your pooch! (eligible for groups of two or more people/dogs)

2. Funniest Costume - for those who like to elicit a giggle!

3. Most Creative Costume - for those of you with the clever, DIY skills!