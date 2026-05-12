With a legacy spanning over 25 years, the Houston Greek Fest has established itself as the premier festival event in the West Houston area, dedicated to sharing the rich tapestry of Hellenic culture with thousands of attendees. Hosted by Saint Basil the Great Greek Orthodox Church, the Houston Greek Fest serves as a platform for supporting outreach, ministries, and youth programs within the community.

Our guests of all ages are welcomed into a vibrant and family-friendly environment, where they can indulge in the finest Greek foods and pastries, embark on church tours, enjoy shopping, partake in traditional dancing, and engage in a variety of children’s activities.

We are excited to open our doors to you for the 27th Annual Houston Greek Fest!