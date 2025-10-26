Hometown Heroes Banner Dedication Event

We are excited to invite you to a very special moment for our community — the unveiling of the first twelve Hometown Heroes banners along George Bush Drive on Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 AM. We’ll begin by gathering at the VFW Hall, located at 6202 George Bush Drive, Katy, Texas 77493, where we’ll come together as a community before walking down George Bush Drive to view each of the newly installed banners honoring our heroes.

After the walk, we’ll return to the VFW Hall for a time of reflection and fellowship over coffee and light breakfast bites. This will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those who have served and to connect with others who helped make this new community collaboration possible.

We encourage comfortable shoes for the short walk, and parking will be available at or near the VFW.

RSVP link coming soon so we can plan accordingly for refreshments. Feel free to email us back and let us know if you would like the link.

Thank you for your continued support, your nominations, and for helping spread awareness of this meaningful partnership between the City of Katy and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce. We look forward to celebrating with you on November 1 as we honor our hometown heroes together.