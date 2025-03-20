× Expand KACH/Phyllis Hodges KAHRE24 Banner - 1 Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo - For More Info: KACHConnect.com/expo - Open to the Public

Are you a current homeschooling family? Are you a family considering homeschooling? Perhaps you are a veteran homeschooling family that has established its roots or have children nearing graduation? You should come to the Katy Area Homeschool Resource Expo! You do not have to be a member of KACH to attend this free event! There's so much to see and learn!