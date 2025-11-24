Holiday Tour of Trees to Raise Money for Make-A-Wish

× Expand Johnson Development Johnson Development is opening the doors to 45 model homes and the holiday spirit across the North Houston region during the Tour of Trees event, Nov. 10 through Jan. 4, including homes in Grange, 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy. The model homes will be bedecked with a uniquely themed Christmas tree and holiday decorations. For every model home visited, Johnson Development will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish.

Johnson Development is opening the doors to 45 model homes and the holiday spirit across the North Houston region during the Tour of Trees event, Nov. 10 through Jan. 4, including homes in Grange, 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy.

The model homes will be bedecked with a uniquely themed Christmas tree and holiday decorations. For every model home visited, Johnson Development will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish, with a goal of donating $15,000 to help send 12-year-old Wish Kid Samuel to Orlando for a week packed with fun, adventure and magical memories. Visitors simply have to scan the QR code in each home to trigger the donation.

Also participating are the communities Amira in Tomball, Briarley and Kresston in Montgomery, Everly and Jubilee in Hockley and Grand Central Park in Conroe. The more homes visited, the more money is donated to help make Samuel's dream come true. The model homes are open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Learn more at www.touroftrees.com.