Holiday Open House at the Katy Fussell Senior Center

Join us at the Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center for our Holiday Open House!

The holidays are just around the corner, and we’re thrilled to invite you to our annual Holiday Open House!

Join us for:

Delicious treats;

Lively activities;

And a chance to connect with friends old and new;

Stop by and experience what we're all about! We hope to see you there!

For more information on the Holiday Open House, head here.