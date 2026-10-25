Holiday Open House! A Frosty Holiday!

Come celebrate the magic of the holiday season with us at our Holiday Open House on December 18from 2:00–4:00 PM! Get ready for a frosty, fun-filled afternoon for the whole family! Meet our giant Frosty the Snowman puppet as he strolls around to greet guests and pose for memorable holiday photos. Enjoy the beautiful sounds of the season as a quartet of talented band members from Taylor High School fills the library with festive holiday music! The holiday fun continues with plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy, including magical “snowflakes,” delicious popcorn, cookies to decorate, and holiday crafts for all ages. Bring your family and friends, share the holiday cheer, and make some wonderful winter memories with us at the library. We can’t wait to celebrate A Frosty Holiday with you!