Holiday Extravaganza: Christmas at the Movies

You're Invited to the Holiday Extravaganza!

Presented by Seven Lakes High School Performing Arts Department

Theme: Christmas at the Movies

Celebrate the season with an unforgettable evening of music and magic! Please join us for a special Holiday Season showcasing a collaborative performance by the Band, Choir, Dance, Orchestra, and Theatre Departments. This year, our theme is Christmas at the Movies, bringing your favorite holiday films to life through heartwarming music and festive entertainment.

Enjoy Musical Highlights from • The Polar Express • White Christmas • Love Actually, and that perennial favorite, • It’s a Wonderful Life

Dessert Prelude Begin your evening with a sweet treat! Enjoy a delightful dessert reception prior to the concert. Add this experience to your ticket for an extra dose of holiday cheer.

Gift Basket Raffle Try your luck and win festive gift baskets filled with seasonal goodies! Raffle tickets will be available at the event.

Photo Booth with Santa Capture the magic with a photo alongside Santa himself—and keep an eye out, you might even spot a mischievous elf!

Bid to Conduct “Sleigh Ride”! Ever dreamed of leading a symphony orchestra? Now’s your chance! Adults (18+) can bid for the opportunity to be the guest conductor for the iconic holiday favorite, Sleigh Ride.

Event Details Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: Dessert Prelude begins at 5:30 PM | Concert begins at 7:00 PM

Location: Seven Lakes High School 9th Grade Cafeteria and the Performing Arts Center (PAC)

Tickets: $15 | Dessert Prelude Add-On: $10

Purchase Tickets: studiovii.org/tickets