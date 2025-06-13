× Expand LSSB patriotic3 - 1 With Hearts of Gratitude

The Band’s Concert Season will conclude on June 29th, 2025, with the Band’s annual Patriotic Concert - “With Hearts of Gratitude.” Our final concert of the 2024-25 Season will be our traditional celebration of the greatest, most blessed country – OUR United States of America. We ask that you make plans in advance to join us. We ask each person, each soul, within the boundaries of our country to take the time to reflect, to realize, and to unite to honor the history, the commitment, the service, and the life of each individual that is woven into the very fabric of our country. Together, WE are the United States of America. The LSSB Community Chorus will once again join the Lone Star Symphonic Band for this celebration, and WE NEED YOU! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243658.