Haunted Car Meet - Trunk or Treat

Bring you family out for a A family-friendly Halloween car meet featuring customized/decorated vehicles, trunk-or-treating for kids, candy, and spooky atmosphere.
Roll in, show out, and bring the kiddos for Trunk or Treat — candy, cool builds, and Halloween vibes all night.
October 30 • 5–8 PM
Lowe’s – 981 Heritage Oak Ln, Katy, TX
Hosted by Cloud 9 Meets • Life With Cars • Greenlight Performance • GSF.HTX
Let’s keep it fun, spooky, and respectful. Police will be on site.
Info
Lowe's 981 Heritage Oak Ln, Katy, Texas 77494