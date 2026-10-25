Haunted Car Meet - Trunk or Treat

Bring you family out for a A family-friendly Halloween car meet featuring customized/decorated vehicles, trunk-or-treating for kids, candy, and spooky atmosphere.

Roll in, show out, and bring the kiddos for Trunk or Treat — candy, cool builds, and Halloween vibes all night.

October 30 • 5–8 PM

Lowe’s – 981 Heritage Oak Ln, Katy, TX

Hosted by Cloud 9 Meets • Life With Cars • Greenlight Performance • GSF.HTX

Let’s keep it fun, spooky, and respectful. Police will be on site.