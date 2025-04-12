Harvest Green Sprouts Stories at Indie Book Fair

× Expand Harvest Green Harvest Green will sprout stories galore during the Sprouts & Stories Indie Book Fair and Farmers Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

Local vendors will offer up a treasure trove of tales for purchase at the Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road in Richmond. In addition to books, attendees can browse bins for farm fresh produce, artisanal goods and more. The event is free and open to the public. For tickets, visit https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/residents-calendar/sprouts--stories-indie-book-fair--farmers-market-detail-s-430-1744434000.

