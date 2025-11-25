Harvest Green Market to ‘Turn-ip’ Holiday Spirit Nov. 25

× Expand Harvest Green Harvest Green will "turn-ip" the holiday spirit with a Thanksgiving Market featuring local makers and farm-to-market finds, 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25.

The festive celebration will take place at The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond. Visitors will be able to stock up on Thanksgiving fixings and seasonal treats as well as getting a head start on holiday shopping. Admission is free and open to the public.

Learn more about Harvest Green https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/.