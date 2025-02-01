Harvest Green Hosts Chili Cook-Off Feb. 1

× Expand Harvest Green Twelve local teams armed with secret recipes will go head-to-head to claim chili supremacy at the third annual East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry’s Chili Cook-Off hosted by Harvest Green on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. at The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, where guests can taste the offerings and vote on their favorites. Additional activities include live music by Maddie Grace, hot dog bar for kids, dessert bar, raffle prizes, photo booth, yard games, face painting and more. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online with tasting tickets priced at $35 until Jan. 17, after which prices increase to $40. Hot dog bar access for kids is $15. Proceeds benefit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.

Learn more about Harvest Green at https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/.