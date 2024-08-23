Harvest Green Hosts 7th Annual OutRun Hunger 5K Sept. 28

× Expand Harvest Green Runners and walkers have an opportunity to get outdoors, get some exercise, have fun and take a bite out of hunger during the OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run at Harvest Green Saturday, Sept. 28.

Runners and walkers have an opportunity to get outdoors, get some exercise, have fun and take a bite out of hunger during the OutRun Hunger 5K Family Walk & Run at Harvest Green Saturday, Sept. 28.

The 7th annual race starts at 8 a.m. at the Richmond community's Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive. The race fee is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the kid's run until Aug. 16 after which the price will increase. A "Run and Fundraise" option allows people to sponsor participants and the top three male and female finishers in each age bracket will receive medals. A post-race party will feature a bounce house, face painters, vendors and balloon artist. All proceeds benefit the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. Participants can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Richmond/5KOutRunHunger.