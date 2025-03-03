Farmers Market01_HarvestGreen.jpg

The Harvest Green Farmers Market is ready to "turnip" the excitement for veggie enthusiasts and fresh produce aficionados during their annual Spring Kickoff celebration, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

The event takes place at the Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road in Richmond. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, farm games and a meet-and-greet with farm animals. Vendors will be on hand offering fresh produce, artisanal goods and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Harvest Green Village Farm 8939 Harlem Road, Richmond, Texas 77406
