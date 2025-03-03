× Expand Harvest Green The Harvest Green Farmers Market is ready to "turnip" the excitement for veggie enthusiasts and fresh produce aficionados during their annual Spring Kickoff celebration, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

The event takes place at the Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road in Richmond. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, farm games and a meet-and-greet with farm animals. Vendors will be on hand offering fresh produce, artisanal goods and more. The event is free and open to the public.