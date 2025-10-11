Harvest Green Fall Community Garage Sale Sprouts Oct. 11

× Expand Harvest Green The Harvest Green Fall community garage sale is sprouting up 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, offering "unbe-leaf-able" deals to bargain hunters.

The Harvest Green Fall community garage sale is sprouting up 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 11, offering "unbe-leaf-able" deals to bargain hunters. A field of finds gleaned from closets, garages and unpacked moving boxes will be available for purchase, including gently used baby clothes, books, electronics, furniture and more. Treasure seekers should swing by the Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond, to grab a map to see which homes are participating. Learn more about Harvest Green at https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/.