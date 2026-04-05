Harvest Green Community Garage Sale Sprouts April 25
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Harvest Green Farmhouse 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, Richmond, Texas 77406
Harvest Green
The Harvest Green Spring Community Garage Sale is sprouting up again, promising bargains galore 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25.
The Harvest Green Spring Community Garage Sale is sprouting up again, promising bargains galore 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25.
Treasure seekers will be able to dig through a variety of " a-maize-ing" items offered up by residents, including gently used baby clothes, books, electronics, home decor, clothing and more. Sales take place at individual homes; maps of participating homes are available at The Farmhouse, 3400 Harvest Corner Drive in Richmond.
Learn more about Harvest Green https://www.harvestgreentexas.com/.