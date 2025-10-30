Halloween Town at Constellation Field

Get ready, Halloween Town presented by Garrett & Boyd Orthodontics returns to Constellation Field on Thursday, October 30! Prepare for an evening of spooky family fun including candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the video-board, character appearances, inflatables + oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion and more! Dress in your best costumes and don’t miss out on any of the fun!

WHEN: Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 5 PM - 9 PM

WHERE: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498)

TICKETS: $7 (all tickets GA) / Kids 3 and under FREE

PARKING: Free

EVENT TIMELINE:

5:00 PM | Gates open

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM | Special Character Appearances

6:00 PM | Costume contests (fans and pets) begin

7:00 PM | Movie begins (Scooby Doo - 2002)

9:00 PM | Event ends

Activities including apple bobbing, oversized games, inflatables and bingo will be available for the entire event.