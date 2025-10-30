Halloween Town at Constellation Field
Constellation Field 1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, Texas 77498
Get ready, Halloween Town presented by Garrett & Boyd Orthodontics returns to Constellation Field on Thursday, October 30! Prepare for an evening of spooky family fun including candy for all kids in attendance, costume contests (kids, adults and pets), a showing of Scooby Doo (2002) on the video-board, character appearances, inflatables + oversized games, family activities, vendors, Orion and more! Dress in your best costumes and don’t miss out on any of the fun!
WHEN: Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 5 PM - 9 PM
WHERE: Constellation Field (1 Stadium Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77498)
TICKETS: $7 (all tickets GA) / Kids 3 and under FREE
PARKING: Free
EVENT TIMELINE:
5:00 PM | Gates open
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM | Special Character Appearances
6:00 PM | Costume contests (fans and pets) begin
7:00 PM | Movie begins (Scooby Doo - 2002)
9:00 PM | Event ends
Activities including apple bobbing, oversized games, inflatables and bingo will be available for the entire event.
