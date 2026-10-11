Halloween Fun to Take Over Grange Oct. 30

× Expand Grange by Johnson Development Warm cider, costumes and Halloween fun are set to take over Grange with a traditional pumpkin patch and a dash of small-town charm, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Warm cider, costumes and Halloween fun are set to take over Grange with a traditional pumpkin patch and a dash of small-town charm, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

The Grange Pumpkin Patch will sprout at Henley Park, 401 Prairie Heights Drive, featuring complimentary treats and apple cider. Ghosts, witches, superheroes and other costumed guests are invited to participate in the costume parade. Additional activities will include pumpkin decorating, comic strip creation, fall lawn games and more.

To learn more and RSVP, visit https://www.liveingrange.com/community-events/the-grange-pumpkin-patch-detail-s-24-1793336.

Grange is located near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway in Katy.

More information about the 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.