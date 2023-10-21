Gumbo Cook-Off Returns to Cross Creek Ranch Nov. 11

× Expand Cross Creek Ranch The Fulshear Police Foundation Gumbo Cook-Off returns to Cross Creek Ranch, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Gumbo chefs are fine tuning their recipes to see which creations will tickle tastebuds when the Fulshear Police Foundation Gumbo Cook-Off returns to Cross Creek Ranch, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Gumbo gourmands can sample and vote on their favorite gumbos at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. Additional activities will include live Zydeco music, live and silent auctions, food vendors, games and more. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Fulshear Police Foundation.

Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.