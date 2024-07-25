× Expand Jackie Kwong Green White Red Illustrative Summer Sale Instagram Post - 1 Informational poster for the Growing Pains Gallery Exhibition

Come join us for a public showcase of student works at the Falcon Ranch Club House! Don't miss this candid glimpse into the hearts and minds of modern teens or the chance to see the community that built this collection. Light refreshments will be provided, so make sure to bring your friends and family.

Growing Pains Gallery is an independent project created by high school student Jackie Kwong who curated artworks from peers to showcase the experience of being a teen today. The 100+ works in the collection offer a better understanding of modern teens and encourage stronger connections across age generations.