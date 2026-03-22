Grange Offers Up Bargains at Spring Garage Sale April 18

× Expand Grange by Johnson Development Bargains will be available at Grange during the Katy community's first annual spring garage sale.

Bargains galore will be available 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18, at Grange during the Katy community's first annual spring garage sale.

Residents will be clearing out closets, cabinets and drawers ready to offer up gently used clothes, books, electronics, furniture, home décor and more to treasure hunters looking for a great deal.

Sales will take place at individual homes throughout the community with digital maps posted to the Grange Facebook page.

Grange is located near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway in Katy.

More information about the 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.