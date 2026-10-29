Grange Model Home Tour Hops into the Holidays Dec. 11

× Expand Grange by Johnson Development Untitled design - 1 Grange will sparkle with holiday cheer and 10 festively decorated model homes during the Holiday Home Hop, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Grange will sparkle with holiday cheer and 10 festively decorated model homes during the Holiday Home Hop, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Families are invited to pick up a map at Henley Park, 401 Prairie Heights Drive in Katy, before embarking on a magical stroll through the models and a merry mix of holiday activities, including a Santa DJ, carolers, live reindeer and photos with Santa. Little ones can write a letter to Santa, decorate cookies, create an ornament and dress their own holiday stuffed pal. A reindeer fuel station, hot cocoa and other festive drinks will keep holiday spirits up. Local vendors will be on hand with holiday gifts for sales. Food trucks will be on standby for hungry guests. The event is free.

To learn more and RSVP, visit https://www.liveingrange.com/holiday_home_hop.

Grange is located near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway in Katy.

More information about the 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.