Grange

Families are invited to sip, see, snack and explore at Grange, a new master planned community in Katy, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 20 at Front Porch Park, 405 Dove Meadow Lane.

Grange Invites Families to Sip, See and Snack Sept. 20

Guests can indulge in complimentary coffee from Citizens Coffee and mini pancakes from Local Cart (while supplies last) while enjoying activities such as face painting, sidewalk chalk fun and a kid-friendly scavenger hunt. While the kids are playing, grown ups can explore eight professionally decorated model homes. Alyssa Brewer, Grange Lifestyle Director, will be on hand to meet potential homeowners. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.liveingrange.com/community-events/sip--see-detail-s-5-1758344400.

Information about the new 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.

Grange by Johnson Development 405 Dove Meadow Lane, Katy, Texas 77493
