Grange Hosts Stranger Things-Inspired Spook-tacular Oct. 25

Kids can channel their inner Eleven or Dustin as they stroll through a Stranger Things-inspired spook-tacular at Grange during “Granger Things,” 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy.

Costumed travelers can explore The Upside Down Route, a treat trail packed with candy, while enjoying spooky beats, not-so-scary vibes and opportunities for Insta-worthy pics. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Children should bring bags to collect candy. The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more and RSVP, visit www.liveingrange.com/community-events/granger-things-detail-s-6-1761368400. Those interested in being a vendor should contact Grange Lifestyle Director Alyssa Brewer at lifestyle@grangeliving.com.

Information about the new 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.