Grange to Host Community Garage Sale Sept. 5

× Expand Grange by Johnson Development Autumn bargains are popping up at Grange during the Katy community's annual Fall Community Garage Sale, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5.

Autumn bargains are popping up at Grange during the Katy community's annual Fall Community Garage Sale, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 5.

Residents will open their lawns and garage doors to shoppers searching for gently used clothing, books, electronics, holiday décor, furniture and more. With sales at individual homes throughout the community, bargain hunters can enjoy a neighborhood-wide treasure hunt. Digital maps will be available by Sept. 2 on Grange’s Facebook page and website to help shoppers plan their route.

Grange is located near Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway at 405 Dove Meadow Lane in Katy.

More information about the 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.