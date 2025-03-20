Grange to Celebrate Grand Opening April 26

× Expand About Johnson DevelopmentJohnson Development Corp., a nationally recognized leader in residential and commercial land development, is celebrating 50 years of creating award-winning communities. Since 1975, Johnson Development has set the standard for innovative design, exceptional amenities, and lasting value, establishing some of the nation’s most sought-after master-planned communities across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Atlanta. 267546902 The public is invited to the family fun-filled grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, April 26, of Grange, a new community offering a small-town lifestyle in Katy.

The Home on the Grange Grand Opening celebration mixes hometown vibes with the family fun of a country fair, and attendees can enjoy a floral bar, farmer’s market, music and more. A beverage bar and food trucks will also be available.

Eventgoers can also take part in a scavenger hunt by touring the community’s eight model homes.

Admission is free, but guests are asked to RSVP in advance online at www.liveingrange.com/grand-opening.

More information about the new 1,130-acre Grange community by Johnson Development is available at www.liveingrange.com.