Parkway Fellowship Morton Location Grand Opening

× Expand Jamison Lyman & Jeremiah Mohr Invitation to the Grand Opening of Parkway Fellowship's Morton location on Sunday, January 12 at 9:30 & 11:00 AM. Located at 5911 Morton Rd. Katy TX

Situated on 14.5 beautiful acres in the heart of old Katy, the beautiful new 28,000-square-foot facility features fantastic spaces for kids and students, creating a vibrant place for all ages to connect, grow, and experience God’s love.

In addition to these wonderful facilities, they are also building the Scroggins Chapel, named in honor of the Scroggins Family, who lived on this land since the 1950s. Once completed, the chapel will serve as a welcoming space for weddings and funerals, with doors expected to open to the community by mid-2025.

This grand opening marks a significant new chapter for our church, which opened this location in 2014. Now, after years of prayer, dedication, seeking God’s will, meeting in three schools and a leased grocery store, we’re excited to welcome you to celebrate a new permanent home that God has provided. What a momentous day it will be.

If you haven't yet visited the property, the new location is at 5911 Morton Rd., Katy, TX, conveniently situated near the corner of Morton Rd. and Katy Hockley.