Girl Can't Help It! A Journey Tribute

"Girl Can't Help It!" pays tribute to the authentic sound of Journey starring Tracy Perez emulating the unmistakable upper vocal register and the belting super control of her all-time vocal idol Steve Perry, with the melodic touch of Johnathan Cain's keyboards/piano, the natural and passionate guitar riffs of Neal Schon, with the soulful feel of Ross Valory's rocking bass groove and the solid, unique drum fills of Steve Smith. Performing all the top hits live in the original key of the records, including the early classic gems from the days of Gregg Rolie, along with a few surprises such as hits from Steve Perry's solo album!