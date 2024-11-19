Books

GED Evening Class Orientation and Registration

Register to take GED classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 - 9 pm. 

Registrations begin at 6 pm sharp. A state-issued picture ID is required. A Social Security card is required when using a Texas Driver's License or Texas ID as the photo ID. Other acceptable forms are birth certificate, light bill, passport, etc. 

For more information, call 936-435-8322. 

Royal Junior High School 2520 Durkin Rd., Brookshire, Texas 77423
936-435-8322
