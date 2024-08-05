Garbage Girlfriend at Central Green at LaCenterra Saturday

× Expand Garbage Girlfriend Garbage Girlfriend plays live at BFE Rock Club.

Garbage Girlfriend, an all-female teen rock band from Katy, is playing a free concert at Willow Fork Drainage District's Central Green at La Centerra this Saturday from 8 to 9:30pm. With a repertoire that spans classic rock, alt rock, and pop punk, Garbage Girlfriend delivers a high-octane fusion of beloved covers and original compositions.

The girls all attend high school in Katy and Cy-Fair ISD and have been blowing away audiences at venues like Discovery Green, BFE Rock Club, Dan Electro's Guitar Bar, Typhoon Texas and many more!

Grab a blanket or lawn chairs and come rock for 90-minutes of jams! Free concert. Family friendly.