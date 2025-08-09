Gage Guidry's Fight Against Cancer Benefit
Texas Borders Bar & Grill 1093 26400 FM 1093, Richmond, Texas 77406
Haley Wann
🎗️ Join Us for Gage’s Fight Fundraiser 🎗️
We’re rallying for Gage Guidry, a 24-year-old fighting Stage 4 brain cancer, and we need your help.
📍 Texas Borders 1093
📅 Friday, August 9 | 12–6 PM
🎶 Live Music by Gabe Montoya: 12–2 PM
🎁 Silent Auction: 2–5 PM
🎟️ 50/50 Raffle Winner Announced at 6 PM
💵 A percentage of all food & drink sales will go directly to Gage and his family.
💛 We’re also seeking Silent Auction donations!
If you or your business can contribute, please contact Haley at (713) 775-1324.
✅ RSVP on the Texas Borders 1093 Facebook Page
We’ll be accepting cash donations, Venmo, and a GoFundMe QR code will be posted throughout the event.
Let’s come together as a community and show Gage he’s not in this fight alone.