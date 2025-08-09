Gage Guidry's Fight Against Cancer Benefit

× Expand Haley Wann Gage's Fight Against Cancer I can email a new copy if this is still blurry on y'alls end. Please just let me know.

🎗️ Join Us for Gage’s Fight Fundraiser 🎗️

We’re rallying for Gage Guidry, a 24-year-old fighting Stage 4 brain cancer, and we need your help.

📍 Texas Borders 1093

📅 Friday, August 9 | 12–6 PM

🎶 Live Music by Gabe Montoya: 12–2 PM

🎁 Silent Auction: 2–5 PM

🎟️ 50/50 Raffle Winner Announced at 6 PM

💵 A percentage of all food & drink sales will go directly to Gage and his family.

💛 We’re also seeking Silent Auction donations!

If you or your business can contribute, please contact Haley at (713) 775-1324.

✅ RSVP on the Texas Borders 1093 Facebook Page

We’ll be accepting cash donations, Venmo, and a GoFundMe QR code will be posted throughout the event.

Let’s come together as a community and show Gage he’s not in this fight alone.