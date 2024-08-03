Concert: A Fun Fall (full of music)!

× Expand Hailey Ann Booth A Fun Fall (full of music)!

The Lone Star Symphonic Band's Concert Season begins on October 6th, 2024. The title of the concert is “A Fun Fall (full of music)!” A concert full of fun, light, amusing music selections will begin the 2024-2025 Concert Season! The program will feature several musical compositions that feature compilations from various popular artists of the past that are sure to evoke memories in the minds of all audience members! Come prepared to sit back, close your eyes, and enjoy A Fun Fall (full of music)! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243644.