The rebranded logo for the Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce

Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce 5th annual Scarecrow Festival

The Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to a spooktacular day of fun. Activities include: 

- Trunk or Treat: Grab your candy bags and enjoy some Halloween goodies! 

- Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious options. 

- Holiday Market: Shop unique finds and seasonal goodies from local vendors. 

- Kid Zone: Let the little ones bounce around on inflatable slides and more. 

- Costume Contest: Show off your best costumes for a chance to win prizes from Culver’s! 

- Boo-zey Bunker: Adults can enjoy a selection of festive beverages. 

Parking is $5 per car. 

For more information, visit http://www.fulshearregional.com or call the Fulshear Regional Chamber 832-600-3221. 

Commissioner Andy Meyers

Daily Park 4026 Nails Road, Simonton, Texas 77476
