Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce 5th annual Scarecrow Festival

The Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to a spooktacular day of fun. Activities include:

- Trunk or Treat: Grab your candy bags and enjoy some Halloween goodies!

- Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious options.

- Holiday Market: Shop unique finds and seasonal goodies from local vendors.

- Kid Zone: Let the little ones bounce around on inflatable slides and more.

- Costume Contest: Show off your best costumes for a chance to win prizes from Culver’s!

- Boo-zey Bunker: Adults can enjoy a selection of festive beverages.

Parking is $5 per car.

For more information, visit http://www.fulshearregional.com or call the Fulshear Regional Chamber 832-600-3221.