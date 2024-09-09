Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce 5th annual Scarecrow Festival

The Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to a spooktacular day of fun. Activities include:
- Trunk or Treat: Grab your candy bags and enjoy some Halloween goodies!
- Food Trucks: Satisfy your cravings with a variety of delicious options.
- Holiday Market: Shop unique finds and seasonal goodies from local vendors.
- Kid Zone: Let the little ones bounce around on inflatable slides and more.
- Costume Contest: Show off your best costumes for a chance to win prizes from Culver’s!
- Boo-zey Bunker: Adults can enjoy a selection of festive beverages.
Parking is $5 per car.
For more information, visit http://www.fulshearregional.com or call the Fulshear Regional Chamber 832-600-3221.
Commissioner Andy Meyers
Daily Park 4026 Nails Road, Simonton, Texas 77476
