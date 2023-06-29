Fulshear Freedom Fest

Fulshear Freedom Fest - Activities & Fireworks

Event Schedule:

  • 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM: Local Kids Band to Load In/Soundcheck
  • 6:00 PM: Event starts
  • 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM: Local Kids Band Performance
  • 6:45 PM to 7:00 PM: Clear Stage/Background Music
  • 7:00 PM to 7:15 PM: Prayer, Announcements by Mayor, National Anthem, etc.
  • 7:15 PM to 8:45 PM: Chee Weez Band Performance
  • 9:00 PM to 9:10 PM: Fireworks synchronized to music

Satterfield and Pontikes Construction

Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, Katy, Texas 77441
