Fulshear Freedom Fest - Activities & Fireworks

Event Schedule:
- 5:00 PM to 5:45 PM: Local Kids Band to Load In/Soundcheck
- 6:00 PM: Event starts
- 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM: Local Kids Band Performance
- 6:45 PM to 7:00 PM: Clear Stage/Background Music
- 7:00 PM to 7:15 PM: Prayer, Announcements by Mayor, National Anthem, etc.
- 7:15 PM to 8:45 PM: Chee Weez Band Performance
- 9:00 PM to 9:10 PM: Fireworks synchronized to music
×
Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce
Fulshear Freedom Fest
Info
Satterfield and Pontikes Construction
Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, Katy, Texas 77441