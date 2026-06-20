Fulshear Economic Development Franchise Workshop

The City of Fulshear Economic Development Corporation is partnering with FranNet to offer an educational workshop for individuals interested in exploring franchise ownership.

Franchise ownership can be a compelling path for those considering business ownership but unsure where to start. It offers the independence of owning a business while providing access to proven systems, training, and ongoing support. For many professionals, franchising can be a way to take greater control of their future and build long-term financial stability.

This workshop will provide a realistic and comprehensive overview of the franchise model, including what it takes to succeed and how to determine whether franchising is the right fit for your goals, skills, and financial situation.

Franchising extends far beyond fast food and retail. Today, franchise opportunities exist across a wide range of industries, investment levels, and business models.

If you are considering business ownership or want to better understand franchise opportunities, this educational session will provide valuable insight to help you make an informed decision.

This workshop is ideal for anyone exploring business ownership, including professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and individuals interested in learning whether franchise ownership may be the right next step.

During this session, participants will learn:

The advantages and risks of business ownership

The three primary paths to ownership: start-ups, existing businesses, and franchising

Common misconceptions about franchising

The types of franchise opportunities available and typical investment ranges

How to evaluate and select the right franchise for your goals and skill set

Breakfast will be provided!