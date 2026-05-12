Fulshear Cars & Coffee

SPRING CARS & COFFEE – FULSHEAR

FREE Coffee | FREE Donuts | Amazing Cars

Spring is in full swing and there’s no better way to start your Saturday than with great cars, great people, and great coffee. Whether you're bringing a classic, exotic, muscle car, truck, or just coming to enjoy the atmosphere, this is a relaxed, family-friendly community event.

Kidz Korner Be sure to stop by our Kidz Korner, where local kids will be set up selling their handmade crafts. It’s a great way to support young entrepreneurs while enjoying the show.

DATE: Saturday, May 16, 2026 TIME: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM LOCATION: 5005 Lodge Lake Dr, Fulshear, TX

No registration. No pressure. Just show up.

Expect an awesome mix of vehicles, meet fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts while soaking in the springtime bluebonnets and community atmosphere.

Follow our page for event updates and photo drops from the meet.

Proudly Sponsored by:5 Star Tracy Property Group

dreamhomes@5startracy.com