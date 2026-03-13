Fulshear Annual Water Conservation Day

Thanks to a $5,000 water conservation education grant from Keep Texas Beautiful, the City will offer free conservation tools to residents:

50 Rain Barrels Available

Limited to one per address

First come, first served

Residents will be required to verify Fulshear residency (address validation will be required at distribution)

Soil Moisture Meters

Available to Fulshear residents only

While supplies last

These tools help reduce outdoor water usage, prevent overwatering, and promote sustainable landscaping practices.

On-Site Educational Activities

The NFBWA Lab (North Fort Bend Water Authority Laboratory) will be onsite showcasing water testing kits and explaining how the City monitors and tests water quality to ensure safe, reliable drinking water.

Educational materials and conservation tips will be available for residents of all ages.

This inaugural event reflects the City’s continued commitment to sustainability, conservation, and responsible water stewardship. We encourage residents to arrive early, as rain barrels are limited.

For questions, please contact the City of Fulshear. We look forward to seeing you there!