Friends of the Katy Library Annual Meeting

Join our Friends group at their annual meeting! The Friends of the Katy Library are a group of volunteers who support the library, primarily by raising funds for library programming and garden upkeep.
Attend this annual meeting to learn more about the Friends and meet the Friends board members. The Friends always welcome new members!
Program: Friends of the Library
Suitable for: Adults
Type: Community & Volunteering
Language: English
Additional Details: Meeting Room
Harris County Public Library
Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Public Meeting