Friends of the Katy Library Annual Meeting

Join our Friends group at their annual meeting! The Friends of the Katy Library are a group of volunteers who support the library, primarily by raising funds for library programming and garden upkeep.

Attend this annual meeting to learn more about the Friends and meet the Friends board members. The Friends always welcome new members!

Program: Friends of the Library

Suitable for: Adults

Type: Community & Volunteering

Language: English

Additional Details: Meeting Room

Harris County Public Library

Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Public Meeting
