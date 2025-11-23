Friday Yoga on the Green

Samantha Walker began practicing and teaching yoga at her alma mater, Stephen F. Austin State University, in 2010. Samantha’s practice is deeply rooted in Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga and Vipassana Meditation through the Pattabhi Jois, David Williams, and Jonny Kest lineage. She has taught yoga classes and trained yoga teachers all over Houston in various yoga studios and gyms since 2012. In her classes, her goal is to guide students inward and encourage them to listen to their bodies. Yoga helps to heal the body mentally, physically, and emotionally from the inside out. “The more we can feel, the more we can heal.” Samantha is a 500-hour certified yoga teacher and you can follow her @samanthawalkeryoga

Yoga classes will be held every Wed and Friday at 8am and another class starting at 9:15am. Please check with your doctor before participating in these or any other exercise classes. Don’t forget to bring your mat, a towel, and a bottle of water. Be ready to move!

*Class dates and times are subject to change. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.

“Please contact your Physician before attending any exercise program.”

Please no glass, alcohol, balls, or pets on the green.