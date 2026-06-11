Mary Jane The Tom Petty Experience

FRIDAY NIGHT ROCK & ROLL!

​Get ready to run down a dream! Join us at Central Green Park for an incredible live performance by Mary Jane: A Tom Petty Experience.

​Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and your best singing voice for a night packed with all the classic hits you love.

​ Friday, June 26th

7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Central Green Park (23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, located inside LaCenterra)

FREE SHOW!