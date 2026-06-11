Caribbean Night

Caribbean Night

Get ready to trade your stress for some steel drums!  Central Green Park is bringing the islands to Cinco Ranch, and you’re invited to the ultimate Caribbean Night.

​Whether you’re a pro on the dance floor or just here for the King Baby Reggae vibes, this is the Saturday night plan you’ve been looking for.

​ Event Details

​ Where: Central Green Park (inside La Centerra at Cinco Ranch)

​ When: Saturday, June 13th

​ Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

​ Why You Can’t Miss It

​The Beats: Authentic steel drums and live Reggae to keep the energy high.

​The Moves: Brush up on your Salsa and Soca—the lawn is your dance floor!

​The Vibe: 100% family-friendly with activities for all ages.

​Pack your lawn chairs, bring the kids, and let’s make it a night to remember. See you under the stars! 

Info

Central Green

Willow Fork Drainage District

Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Dance, Fun, Live Music
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