Get ready to trade your stress for some steel drums! Central Green Park is bringing the islands to Cinco Ranch, and you’re invited to the ultimate Caribbean Night.

​Whether you’re a pro on the dance floor or just here for the King Baby Reggae vibes, this is the Saturday night plan you’ve been looking for.

​ Event Details

​ Where: Central Green Park (inside La Centerra at Cinco Ranch)

​ When: Saturday, June 13th

​ Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM

​ Why You Can’t Miss It

​The Beats: Authentic steel drums and live Reggae to keep the energy high.

​The Moves: Brush up on your Salsa and Soca—the lawn is your dance floor!

​The Vibe: 100% family-friendly with activities for all ages.

​Pack your lawn chairs, bring the kids, and let’s make it a night to remember. See you under the stars!