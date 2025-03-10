Screenshot 2023-07-24 at 8.30.43 PM.png

Central Green

Friday Yoga on the Green

Yoga classes will be held every Wed and Friday at 8am and another class starting at 9:15am. Please check with your doctor before participating in these or any other exercise classes. Don’t forget to bring your mat, a towel, and a bottle of water. Be ready to move!

*Class dates and times are subject to change. Please check our Facebook page for updates @WFDDCentralGreenPark.

“Please contact your Physician before attending any exercise program.”

Please no glass, alcohol, balls, or pets on the green.

Central Green

Willow Fork Drainage District

Central Green 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
