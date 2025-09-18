Freebirds World Burrito Opens in Missouri City with Massive Burrito Giveaway

× Expand Freebirds World Burrito Freebirds World Burrito Grand Opening

Freebirds World Burrito, Texas' No. 1 Burrito™, opens its doors in Missouri City on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 9:30 PM at 20330 Fort Bend Pkwy Toll Rd, Missouri City, TX 77459. This grand opening celebration features an incredible giveaway for the first 100 customers—free burritos for a year. The first 25 guests in line will receive one burrito per week for 52 weeks, while guests 26 through 100 will receive one burrito per month for 12 months.

Opening day festivities include free samples throughout the day, branded merchandise giveaways featuring burrito blankets, catering coupons, and yard games for the entire family. Guests can experience Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls, and Texas-inspired recipes, including their limited-time Birria special and signature Monster-sized entrées. The new restaurant offers convenient pickup and delivery through the Freebirds app, plus a mobile pickup window for online orders. Known for their "It's Your World" philosophy, Freebirds provides customizable meals with house-made salsas, premium meats, and signature ingredients. The location is actively hiring, and interested candidates can apply at Freebirds.com/careers.