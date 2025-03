AARP will be offering free tax assistance to elderly and low-income individuals. AARP assistance in March will be available on Fridays, March 7, 14, 21, and 28, from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM, and on Mondays, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM. You are encouraged to show up half an hour early to sign up for a spot.