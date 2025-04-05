Free screening of the Real Love Musical

× Expand Vegan Donut & Gelato Seating limited, please RSVP.

Come join us at Vegan Donut & Gelato for an evening of uplifting entertainment and free food! We will be screening The Real Love musical, which is a love story that unravels into a journey for Enlightenment to help the less fortunate. Seating will be limited, so please RSVP at musical.anrsvp.com to reserve your spot. April 5, 4-8pm - save the date!