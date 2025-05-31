Country Fiddles & Vegan Gelato - Free Event

× Expand Vegan Donut & Gelato - Houston Free event - Country Fiddles & Vegan Gelato

Beat the Houston Heat with Free Vegan Treats!

Summer in Houston means one thing: temperatures soaring past 100 degrees. Vegan Donut & Gelato has the perfect remedy – a complimentary cool-down event featuring free vegan ice cream, refreshing food, and ice-cold beverages.

Special Guest Chef Hannah Kaminsky will demonstrate her signature vegan frozen dessert recipes, sharing skills to create these delicious treats at home.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment from local favorites Tyler Wayne Griffith Band and violinist Nickolas Warwick as they fill the air with country music and fiddle tunes. Attendees can also enter to win exciting raffle prizes including vegan grocery packages and signed cookbooks.

Event Details & RSVP: Visit the Facebook event page for updates and to secure a spot: https://www.facebook.com/share/1Cg1aYsbvz/

Don't miss this sweet escape from the summer heat – RSVP today to guarantee a place at this free community celebration!