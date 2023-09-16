Fort Bend DA Bike Ride & Color Run

It’s that time of year to ‘get in gear’ for the 3rd Annual Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Bike Ride for Survivors hosted by Expose Excellence Youth Foundation scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land.

October 7, 2023, is the 3rd Annual D.A. Ride for Survivors! The Ride will start at 7:30 a.m. from Brazos River Park and end there as well.

Last year's ride provided nearly $20,000 in grants to local non-profits like Fort Bend Women's Center, Katy Christian Ministries, Daya, and Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) to help domestic violence survivors with emergency food and shelter. This year's profits will become grants to support local non-profits that aid victims of violent crime and youth programs.

This year there will be more than just the finish line and food at the end of the ride. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Once again there will be a color run and the DA Fitness Challenge. There will also be face painting and an art walk from the Expose Excellence Youth Program.

× Expand Expose Excellence Youth Foundation FBC DA Bike Ride Houston Chron - 1 Fort Bend County DA Bike Ride

It’s that time of year to ‘get in gear’ for the 3rd Annual Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Bike Ride for Survivors hosted by Expose Excellence Youth Foundation scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land.

Proceeds will go to local organizations that support victims of violence and youth advocacy programs in Fort Bend County.

Not a cyclist? The event also features a 1K Color Run for all ages, and fun activities for the whole family including a rock wall and face-painting!

We’re Looking Forward to Riding With You!

To learn more click here: https://fbcdabikeride.com

To register, click here: https://www.bikereg.com/third-annual-fort-bend-da-bike-ride-for-survivors